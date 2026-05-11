2026 Eurovision Song Contest first semi-final predictions, betting tips and odds: Favourites Finland set to impress

Where to watch the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

First semi-final

BBC One & BBC iPlayer, 8pm Tuesday, May 12

Second semi-final

BBC One & BBC iPlayer, 8pm Thursday, May 14

Final

BBC One & BBC iPlayer, 8pm Saturday, May 16

Eurovision Song Contest first semi-final best bets

Poland to qualify for the final

1pt 5-6 bet365, BoyleSports

Montenegro not to qualify for the final

1pt 8-11 bet365

Eurovision Song Contest first semi-final odds

Here are bet365's latest odds for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest first semi-final:

Others on request. Odds correct at time of publication

2026 Eurovision Song Contest first semi-final prediction

Eurovision bettors get an early chance to see what the fuss is about concerning 2026 favourites Finland as they are performing in the first semi-final in Vienna on Tuesday night.

The Scandinavian nation have not been successful since heavy metal outfit Lordi's room-shaking triumph in 2006, but that's not a bad sign, as the last eight winners have all come from different nations.

The Finns are 11-10 favourites to win the 25-runner final on Saturday night, but 9-2 second favourites Greece have also been drawn in the first heat. Israel cannot be ignored either after their dominant performance in the televotes last year - they won their semi-final easily and finished second overall after topping the phone votes again in the final despite failing to impress the juries.

A key change this year is that jury voting has been reintroduced for the semi-finals, which have been judged solely on televotes for the last three years. With Finland likely to go down much better than Greece or Israel on that score, their odds of 8-13 to win the first semi look justfied.

The top ten acts from each semi-final will progress to join the big four nations and hosts Austria in Saturday's final and it's worth backing Poland to be among them. The Poles are 5-6 for a top-ten finish on Tuesday, which they have managed in three of the last four years, and they have a favourable late draw in 14th of the 15 acts, which means they should be fresh in the minds of voters at the end of the show.

Montenegro have a miserable record in the competition, failing to reach the final in 11 of their last 13 attempts, and while they are given some hope of going through this time, that record and a nondescript draw in the middle of the field make them worthy of support to be back home before Saturday.

UK act Look Mum No Computer are 200-1 shots, while Ireland, along with Iceland, Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain, are not taking part this year.

Where is the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest is being held at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, after Austrian act JJ won last year's competition with Wasted Love.

How many nations compete in this year's Eurovision Song Contest final ?

There will be 25 acts in the final this year, with the top ten acts from each semi-final joining the Big Four of the UK, France, Italy and Germany, plus hosts Austria.

Who are the favourites for the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

Finland are the 11-10 favourites this year, with Greece well-supported 4-1 second favourites and Denmark at 13-2.

Are Ireland in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?

No, Ireland are not taking part this year for the first time since 2002.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.