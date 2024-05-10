2024 Eurovision Song Contest predictions, odds, betting tips, where to watch: Italy can extend run of high finishes

Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet £10 on Eurovision. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch the Eurovision Song Contest

BBC One, 8pm Saturday

Best bets for the Eurovision Song Contest

Italy

2pts each-way 28-1 bet365

Netherlands

1pt each-way 33-1 bet365

Cyprus top-ten finish

1pt 12-1 BoyleSports

UK finishing position 21st or better

1pt 5-4 bet365

You can bet on Eurovision here and get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes

Predictions and betting tips for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Best bet - Italy each-way

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is shaping up to be one of the more interesting betting heats of recent years. Croatian rock act Baby Lasagna have been strong market leaders all week, touching odds-on prices at times on Friday morning, but Israel have been strongly backed since the semi-finals.

The Israeli entry Eden Golan had been a 35-1 chance before the second semi-final, but was backed in to as short as 2-1 second-favourite after qualifying.

That should put some doubt in the minds of those considering backing Croatia at short prices, even though the chances of them emulating 2006 Finland winner Lordi with an explosive performance have looked good.

Instead of picking between the market principals, an each-way investment in Italy at 25-1 is much more attractive. There is 33-1 available with firms who offer only three each-way places, but the extra place in the frame could prove critical.

Italy have won Eurovision three times despite entering only once between 1993 and 2011, but its 2021 success through Maneskin has been the highlight of a golden run of six successive top-six finishes.

The Italians have another high-quality entry this year with Angelina Mango performing La Noia, a contemporary and catchy tune that should have widespread appeal and, importantly, be popular with both juries and the public.

Being drawn 15th of the 26 acts is not too bad for Italy, as 12 of the last 20 winners have been 15th or later in the running order, with the average slot of the winning act in that period being 15.95.

Next best bet - Netherlands each-way

Sweden last year became only the second act in the last 20 years to win from a single-figure draw as Loreen overcame performing ninth, but there is some more hope for those drawn early this year as televoters do not have to wait until all the performances are over to vote.

One early act that stands out is the Netherlands' Joost Klein with Europapa, which is hard to describe but just as difficult to forget once you've seen it. The eccentric entry is in the top eight in the betting and has a chance of making the frame at 50-1, although some bettors may prefer to take BoyleSports' 4-1 on a top-five finish.

Other bets

Ireland will be appearing in the final for only the second time in the last decade and while Bambie Thug - which is as far removed from Johnny Logan and Dana as you could imagine - looks set for a top-ten finish, outright success could elude them. The odds on an Irish victory were as short as 8-1 in places after their semi-final show, but have settled down around the 16-1 mark.

A UK victory is even less likely as Olly Alexander is available at up to 250-1, but the Years and Years singer is capable of avoiding the bottom five and worth backing at 5-4 with bet365 to finish 21st or better.

One bigger-priced bet that appeals is Cyprus to finish in the top ten at 12-1 with BoyleSports. Their 17-year-old singer Silia Kapsis qualified despite performing first in her semi-final and has a much better draw in the final at 20th. There are a lot of dance tunes in this year's competition but this is one of the most polished and could exceed lowly expectations.

Grab £40 in Ladbrokes free bets when you bet £10 on Eurovision

We’ve already mentioned that Ladbrokes are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on the Eurovision Song Contest.

Here is how you can claim this £40 Ladbrokes free bet offer when you place a qualifying bet.

Head over to Ladbrokes through this link to sign up

through this link Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details

Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 1.5 (1-2)

Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

Note that your 4x £10 free bets apply to different markets, so ensure you read full T&Cs

Ladbrokes betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Ladbrokes betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

The promotion from Ladbrokes gives you 4x £10 free bets to place across racing, football and other relevant markets. Some free bets are only applicable to certain sports, so it’s worth taking a minute to read through the T&Cs of this offer.

18+. New UK & ROI customers.

Offer ends 30/05/24.

Min first deposit £10 and place win or each-way bet within 14 days of account registration at min odds 1.5 to get 4 x £10 free bets.

Restrictions & T&Cs apply .

T&Cs apply 18+ . For more info visit www.begambleaware.org

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.