Racing Post Home
Menu
Next Race Newspaper
Free Bets
My Account
Tracker
Search
Football Espanyol v Real Madrid

Sparkling Read Madrid can crush Espanyol

Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema all available

Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale
Real Madrid and Wales superstar Gareth Bale
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

La Liga 
Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Tuesday

Real Madrid have found their sparkle again and that spells trouble for Espanyol, who are dropping down the table after a run of no wins in seven.

The Catalans have drawn their last four but will struggle to get a stalemate out of a Real side on fire with Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema reunited.

Recommendation
Real Madrid to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts Evs general

Key stat
Real have scored 30 goals in their last seven Liga matches.

La Liga standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories 

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport

Real have scored 30 goals in their last seven Liga matches
Bookmaker
Price
E.W. Terms
bet365
Ladbrokes
Betway
William Hill
Coral
Paddy Power
Sporting
BetVictor
Sky bet
Boylesport
RaceBets