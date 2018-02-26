Sparkling Read Madrid can crush Espanyol

La Liga

Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Tuesday

Real Madrid have found their sparkle again and that spells trouble for Espanyol, who are dropping down the table after a run of no wins in seven.

The Catalans have drawn their last four but will struggle to get a stalemate out of a Real side on fire with Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema reunited.

Recommendation

Real Madrid to win & over 2.5 goals

2pts Evs general

Key stat

Real have scored 30 goals in their last seven Liga matches.

La Liga standings

