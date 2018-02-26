Sparkling Read Madrid can crush Espanyol
Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema all available
La Liga
Sky Sports Mix, 7pm Tuesday
Real Madrid have found their sparkle again and that spells trouble for Espanyol, who are dropping down the table after a run of no wins in seven.
The Catalans have drawn their last four but will struggle to get a stalemate out of a Real side on fire with Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema reunited.
Recommendation
Real Madrid to win & over 2.5 goals
2pts Evs general
Key stat
Real have scored 30 goals in their last seven Liga matches.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Real have scored 30 goals in their last seven Liga matches