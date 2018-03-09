Southampton worth backing on their travels

Premier League

3pm Saturday

Southampton seem to find it easier playing on the road than at St Mary's and they can claim a vital three points at Newcastle.

Six of the Saints' last nine games are away from home but that might not be a bad thing because they often play with more freedom on their travels.

Newcastle performed a damage-limitation exercise at Liverpool last Saturday in their 2-0 defeat but they are putting themselves under a lot of pressure to win their home games and may not respond in the right way.

Recommendation

Southampton

1pt 15-8 Betfair, Betway

Premier League standings

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Team news

Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey (knee) is back in full training but Islam Slimani (thigh) and Jesus Gamez (ankle) are out.

Southampton

Steven Davis, Charlie Austin (both hamstring) and Maya Yoshida (knee) are sidelined.

Key stat

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five away games.

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport