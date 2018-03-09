Racing Post Home
Premier League Newcastle v Southampton

Southampton worth backing on their travels

Newcastle under a lot of pressure

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond
By Dan Childs

Premier League
3pm Saturday

Southampton seem to find it easier playing on the road than at St Mary's and they can claim a vital three points at Newcastle.

Six of the Saints' last nine games are away from home but that might not be a bad thing because they often play with more freedom on their travels.

Newcastle performed a damage-limitation exercise at Liverpool last Saturday in their 2-0 defeat but they are putting themselves under a lot of pressure to win their home games and may not respond in the right way.

Recommendation
Southampton
1pt 15-8 Betfair, Betway

Premier League standings

Team news
Newcastle
Jonjo Shelvey (knee) is back in full training but Islam Slimani (thigh) and Jesus Gamez (ankle) are out.

Southampton
Steven Davis, Charlie Austin (both hamstring) and Maya Yoshida (knee) are sidelined.

Key stat
Southampton are unbeaten in their last five away games.

