South Africa look value to peg back Australia in Port Elizabeth

Australia won an ill-tempered first Test against South Africa with paceman Mitchell Starc picking up nine wickets but punters can expect the Proteas to bounce back in Port Elizabeth.

The home side won the teams' last Test meeting at the venue by 231 runs in 2014 as the Aussies crumbled from 126 for no wicket to 216 all out in the fourth innings.

AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla scored centuries for South Africa in that match while opener Dean Elgar, who made 83 in the first innings, has also struck two tons in five Tests at the ground.

Australia's fast bowlers continued their impressive form in the opening game in Durban but the Proteas' middle-order should give a better account of themselves in the second Test.

That would give Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and spinner Keshav Maharaj – full of confidence after his nine-wicket haul in the first Test – something to bowl at and the hosts look too big a price to level the four-match series.

