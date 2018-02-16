Solid Leicester have the troops to dig out win over Quins
Strength and experience key with star names absent
Aviva Premiership
BT Sport 1, 3pm Saturday
In 2012 this fixture was the Premiership grand final but these sides went into round 15 in eighth and ninth place and facing a big gap to the top four.
Quins' 44-22 home defeat to a Wasps side who were forced to play with 14 men for more than an hour was their worst of the season and their biggest handicap reverse since an opening-day loss to London Irish.
Leicester, meanwhile, have managed just one league victory in six outings - a four-point home triumph against bottom side Irish when they were 17-point favourites - and as always in February their squad is fully stretched by international call-ups.
Quins have plenty of star names still in their backline and a strong front row, but they were guilty of countless errors and missed opportunities and the Tigers look a more solid outfit.
There is strength and experience in the pack while Sam Harrison is a dependable scrum-half lining up inside Matt Toomua, who has 33 Wallaby caps to his name.
The hosts look to have the players who can control the game and that should be enough to edge it.
Also in the Premiership, Worcester, who pulled off a shock win at champions Exeter last week, are given a three-point start at home to Gloucester, while Northampton, who have just one league win in nine, give up 11 at home to London Irish.
Recommendation
Leicester to win by one to 12 points
1pt 13-8 Sky Bet
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport