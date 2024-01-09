Wednesday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips: Allen can snap losing run

Where to watch

Best bets

Mark Allen to beat John Higgins

2pts 5-6 BoyleSports

Robert Milkins to beat Mark Selby

1pt 3-1 bet365

Masters first-round predictions

Mark Allen hasn’t won a match at the Masters since he lifted the trophy in 2018, but the Pistol looks excellent value to snap that run when he takes on John Higgins on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s five first-round defeats on the bounce for the Antrim ace, but three of those losses have come in deciding frames and there's no reason to think that Allen isn't capable of producing his best at Alexandra Palace.

The Northern Irishman has lifted five main-tour titles over the last two seasons and that includes this term’s Champion of Champions and the Shoot Out.

Allen has developed into one of the game's most prolific winners and he should claim another victory when taking on Higgins in the first round.

The Wizard of Wishaw is one of snooker's all-time greats, but the last three seasons haven’t yielded a single ranking-tournament title and this term’s appearances in the British Open, Wuhan Open, International Championship and UK Championship have all resulted in early exits.

Allen appears to be near his peak, while Higgins' talents could be on the wane. And so, at 5-6, the Antrim ace looks a cracking bet.

Mark Selby has won only four matches in his last nine Masters appearances and the Jester looks opposable against last-16 opponent Robert Milkins.

True, Selby has the edge over the Milkman in terms of class, but the Leicester cueman has been the fancied runner in Masters first-round clashes against Hossein Vafaei, Stephen Maguire, Ali Carter, Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy in recent years and, unlike his opponent on Wednesday, he has failed to deliver.

This hasn’t been a especially successful campaign for Milkins. But last year the Gloucester potter beat Williams in the first round of the Champion of Champions and lifted the Welsh Open trophy, so there is enough in offers of 3-1 to take a punt on the outsider turning up with his A-game on day four of the invitational tournament.

