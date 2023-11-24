UK Championship predictions & snooker betting tips: Murphy can conjure up some magic

Where to watch UK Championship

You can watch the UK Championship on BBC One, Eurosport & Discovery+

UK Championship prediction & best bet

Shaun Murphy

1pt each-way 16-1 Hills



Zhang Anda

0.5pt each-way 40-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

UK Championship preview

The prestigious UK Championship begins as it finished last season, with defending champion Mark Allen taking on Ding Junhui.

Allen came from 6-1 down to defeat Ding 10-7 in the 2022 final and claim his maiden UK crown. And the Pistol should be full of confidence for his title defence after winning last week's Champion of Champions.

The form of that title triumph is strong as Allen saw off Jimmy White, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Judd Trump, who has been this season’s form man with three ranking event titles, at the University of Bolton Stadium.

The manner of Allen's 10-3 victory over Trump in the final must be taken seriously but while it would be no surprise to see him repeat last season’s success, an opening date with three-time UK Champion Ding is fraught with danger.

Allen is also housed in the tougher half of the draw, with Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Barry Hawkins and Trump also lurking in the first two quarters.

Therefore, it could pay to concentrate on the bottom half, in which seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is the headline act.

However, the Rocket hasn’t won a ranking event since lifting his seventh World Championship title in May 2022 and there has been an air of vulnerability about him this season.

O'Sullivan is worth taking on at the prices and so too is Neil Robertson, who has made an alarmingly poor start to the campaign with first-round exits in each of his four appearances in ranking events.

With reigning world champion Luca Brecel failing to live up to expectations and the legendary John Higgins struggling to deliver at the business end of tournaments, there is real potential for an upset.

The fourth quarter looks very winnable and Shaun Murphy, already a Triple Crown winner and UK champion in 2008, could seize his chance.

The Magician has struggled since winning the Championship League in July but he showed encouraging signs at the Champion of Champions, where he scored well in a 4-1 win over Gary Wilson before losing 6-4 to Trump in the quarter-finals.

A first-round showdown with Hossein Vafaei is tricky but from thereon his toughest route to the semi-finals would be to play Carter and then Brecel or Zhang Anda.

With neither O’Sullivan nor Robertson guaranteed to make the last four on current form things could soon open up for Murphy, who has proved countless times that he can ready himself for showpiece events.

If Murphy fails to deliver then in-form Anda, who has finished runner-up at the English Open and won the International Championship this season, could capitalise. The Chinese ace is a huge each-way price at 40-1.

