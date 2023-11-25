UK Championship day two predictions and snooker betting tips: Sijun can showcase his scoring talents

Where to watch the UK Championship

You can watch the UK Championship on BBC One, Eurosport & Discovery+

Best bets

Yuan Sijun to have highest break v Luca Brecel

1pt 5-6 bet365

Shaun Murphy to beat Hossein Vafaei

2pts 4-6 Hills

UK Championship day two predictions

It's day two of the UK Championship and baize fans have four matches to enjoy from York's Barbican Centre with reigning world champion Luca Brecel getting the show on the road against Yuan Sijun.

Brecel was breathtaking on his way to victory at the Crucible in May, but the Belgian Bullet has been resting on his laurels and hasn't gone beyond the third round of a ranking tournament this season.

The second seed finished runner-up to Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Shanghai Masters, in which the purse was eye-watering, so he could raise the bar for a tilt at the UK Championship.

However, there has not been enough consistency in Brecel's performances this season and in Sijun he faces a player who looks to be operating at the top of his game.

The Chinese youngster had to win two qualifying matches against Alexander Ursenbacher and Ken Doherty to book his ticket in the main draw and his scoring power stood out.

Sijun enjoyed runs of 135 and 101 in his 6-5 win over Ursenbacher, while he reeled off breaks of 135, 121 and 102 in his 6-3 success over Doherty.

Brecel may battle to a win, but the 5-6 about his opponent registering the highest break of their match offers punting appeal.

Shaun Murphy takes on Hossein Vafaei in what could prove the pick of Sunday’s first-round matches and the Magician can justify his seeding.

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for Murphy but he showed promise in the recent Champion of Champions and the Triple Crown winner tends to raise his level for the major events.

Elsewhere, recent International Championship hero Zhang Anda should see off Elliot Slessor while Ali Carter looks to have the beating of Matthew Selt, but both odds-on shots are priced accordingly.

