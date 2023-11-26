UK Championship day three predictions and snooker betting tips: Woollaston can ground the Hawk

Where to watch the UK Championship

You can watch the UK Championship on BBC One, iPlayer, Eurosport & Discovery+

UK Championship day three predictions

Judd Trump is the big draw in York on Monday and the Ace is a 1-5 shot as he gets his tilt at a second UK Championship title underway against Pang Junxu.

Two-time York hero Mark Selby opens up as 1-7 chance against Mark Joyce, but the best bets of the day could come away from those short-priced favourites.

Barry Hawkins has been picking up some good results in recent events, but the Hawk is one of Monday's jollies that can be opposed.

Ben Woollaston produced some excellent snooker when beating Ryan Thomerson 6-1, Lukas Kleckers 6-1 and Cao Yupeng 6-4 in the qualifying rounds for this competition and the Leicester cueman has enough talent to support at 11-4.

Ill-health has led to an inconsistent profile for Woollaston, but the 36-year-old has been good enough to reach the final of the Welsh Open in the past and the Leicester potter won’t shy away from a winning opportunity.

Hawkins made the quarter-finals of the International Championship earlier this month, but the Kent competitor came through some tight tussles in the Chinese event and that effort looks to have been overplayed by the prices.

Jack Lisowski is a superb talent on his day, but those days are becoming less frequent. Jackpot was beaten in the first-round of this season’s European Masters and English Open, the Gloucester potter won just one match in each of the Shanghai Masters and International Championship and the 32-year-old made it to only round three in Wuhan.

Lisowski did reach the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open this term, but the past 18 months have been littered with early exits and Jamie Jones could inflict another in York.

The Welshman is a three-time ranking semi-finals, a World Championship quarter-finalist and the Port Talbot potter looks worth a punt at 9-4.

