Tuesday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Wilson can show his battling qualities

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Tuesday

Best bet

Kyren Wilson -1.5 frames on handicap

1pt 20-21 BoyleSports

Tuesday's Tour Championship preview

Kyren Wilson tends to bring his A-game to the table for longer-format matches and the Warrior can stamp his authority on his Tour Championship quarter-final clash with Ali Carter.

The World Championship, a tournament at which Wilson has made at least the quarter-final stage in six of the last seven years, is just over two weeks away and the Kettering cueman always seems to peak at the right time for that event.

So this best-of-19 encounter could see a strong performance from the Warrior who, after a lean spell, saw his form improve with a semi-final run at the Players Championship in February.

Carter went on to finish runner-up to Wilson’s conqueror Shaun Murphy in that event but was readily outclassed 10-4 in the final and, although he has twice been a World Championship runner-up, his best chance of accounting for the Warrior would now be in a one-session contest.

Such is the consistency of the world number seven, Wilson rarely underperforms in these lengthier contests and over two sessions he can prove at least two frames too good for the Captain.

