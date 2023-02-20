Tuesday's Players Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Selby's struggles may continue

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Tuesday

Best bets

Shaun Murphy to beat Mark Selby 1pm

2pts 6-5 bet365

Ali Carter to beat Judd Trump 7pm

1pt 7-4 general

Tuesday's Players Championship preview

The Players Championship features the top 16 players on the one-year ranking list and the construction of the draw makes for some tantalising first-round ties.

And that’s the case on Tuesday as two former world champions do battle with Shaun Murphy a touch of value to get the better of Mark Selby.

Murphy heads to Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton having finished runner-up to Robert Milkins in Sunday’s Welsh Open final, but on the whole it was another step forward for the Magician who was also a World Grand Prix semi-finalist in late January.

Up until the final, Murphy had been the tournament’s standout player as he was scoring heavily, highlighted by his maximum break as well as a 145 in his 4-1 win over Daniel Wells.

While Murphy impressed on his way to the title decider, Selby stuttered past Jamie O’Neill 4-2 and Si Jiahui 4-3 before losing 4-2 to Milkins in the second round proper.

Having also previously lost in the opening round of the Masters, the World Grand Prix and the Snooker Shoot Out, recent results for Selby have been disheartening and Murphy looks in better touch.

There may also be some value in opposing Judd Trump in his last-16 clash with Ali Carter, who looks rejuvenated after winning the German Masters title earlier this month.

The form of that win in Berlin looks seriously strong as Carter defeated Welsh Open semi-finalist Pang Junxu and champion Milkins in Germany before blitzing past Tom Ford 10-3 in the final.

Carter was unable to build on that in Llandudno last week but should fancy his chances against Trump, who was beaten 4-2 by Welsh amateur Wells in the second round of that event.

