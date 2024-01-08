Tuesday's Masters predictions and snooker betting tips: Hawk can swoop on struggling rival

Where to watch

Masters first-round predictions

Two former world champions take to the baize on Tuesday when Judd Trump and Neil Robertson get their Masters campaign underway and the duo couldn’t be in more contrasting form.

Trump arrives to take on Kyren Wilson in round one after capturing three ranking event titles as well as making the final of the European Masters and Champion of Champions this season.

Robertson is tasked with overcoming the challenge of Barry Hawkins this evening and the Thunder from Down Under has endured the worst campaign of his career since he became an established professional.

The Aussie failed to qualify for this term’s European Masters, English Open and World Grand Prix, while the 2010 world champion has also lost in the first-round of the Wuhan Open, Northern Ireland Open, International Championship and UK Championship, the last four ranking events that the Melbourne cueman has competed in.

There have been plenty of mitigating circumstances offered by Robertson for his poor form, but it’s hard to excuse a 6-2 first-round defeat to Zhou Yuelong at the UK Championship, the biggest ranking event outside Sheffield.

Clearly Robertson has the class but even at his best the Aussie would have plenty to do against Hawkins.

The Hawk is a two-time Masters finalist and the 44-year-old has shown enough this season to suggest today’s offer of 8-11 is a little too big.

The Kent cueman has reached the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions and Northern Ireland Open, he has won the European Masters, and there is no danger of Hawkins failing to take a winning chance should it present itself.

