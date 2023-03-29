Thursday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Confident Selby should dismantle Day
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the Tour Championship at the Bonus Arena in Hull
Where to watch
ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Thursday
Best bet
Mark Selby -3.5 frames on handicap
1pt Evs general
Thursday's Tour Championship predictions
Mark Selby is at his most devastating when on a roll and last week’s victory at the WST Classic could spell trouble for Tour Championship quarter-final opponent Ryan Day.
Selby is peaking at the perfect time for a tilt at a fifth World Championship crown in Sheffield next month and can be hopeful of making light work of Day, whose form has steadily declined ever since he landed the British Open in October.
The Welshman has won only two of his last 12 matches and performances have been concerning as his 6-0 whitewash to Shaun Murphy at the Players Championship was followed by a 4-1 loss to amateur Steven Hallworth at the recent WST Classic.
Having won seven straight matches to take that title on home soil in Leicester, Selby can be happy with his game and recent evidence suggests he should prove too strong for Day over this best-of-19 format.
Today's top sports betting stories
