Snooker tips

Thursday's Tour Championship predictions and snooker betting tips: Confident Selby should dismantle Day

Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for the Tour Championship at the Bonus Arena in Hull

Mark Selby has hit form at the right time
Mark Selby has hit form at the right timeCredit: Alex Burstow

Where to watch

ITV4, 1pm & 7pm Thursday

Best bet

Mark Selby -3.5 frames on handicap
1pt Evs general

Thursday's Tour Championship predictions

Mark Selby is at his most devastating when on a roll and last week’s victory at the WST Classic could spell trouble for Tour Championship quarter-final opponent Ryan Day.

Selby is peaking at the perfect time for a tilt at a fifth World Championship crown in Sheffield next month and can be hopeful of making light work of Day, whose form has steadily declined ever since he landed the British Open in October.

The Welshman has won only two of his last 12 matches and performances have been concerning as his 6-0 whitewash to Shaun Murphy at the Players Championship was followed by a 4-1 loss to amateur Steven Hallworth at the recent WST Classic.

Having won seven straight matches to take that title on home soil in Leicester, Selby can be happy with his game and recent evidence suggests he should prove too strong for Day over this best-of-19 format.

author image
Aaron AshleyRacing Post Sport
Published on 29 March 2023Last updated 12:48, 29 March 2023
