Shanghai Masters day one predictions and snooker betting tips: Pang can start with a bang
Free snooker tips, best bets and analysis for day one of the Shanghai Masters at the Luwan Gymnasium
Where to watch the Shanghai Masters
TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+ from 2.30am Monday
Best bet
Pang Junxu to beat Neil Robertson
1pt 2-1 bet365
Shanghai Masters predictions
Pang Junxu can spring a Shanghai surprise when he takes on Neil Robertson in round one of the Chinese event.
The 25-year-old got past Gary Wilson and Mark Allen on the way to the quarter-finals of this competition last year, and that was part of a progressive and consistent season for the Chinese cueman.
Pang reached the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open as well as the last eight of the World Open last term and the 25-year-old started this campaign on a career-high world ranking of 26.
The Chinese potter is a former ranking event finalist, having finished runner-up in the 2023 WST Classic, and appears to have a better chance of downing Robertson in Shanghai than the prices suggest.
The Thunder for Down Under won the English Open and World Grand Prix titles last term, but there were also four first-round exits from ranking events including at the World Championship.
Robertson declined an invitation to compete in the Championship League this season and that leaves April’s 10-8 Crucible defeat to Chris Wakelin as the most recent competitive contest for the former world champion.
The Aussie is still an unpredictable sort and Robertson doesn’t look the Shanghai good thing that odds-on prices suggest he is.
