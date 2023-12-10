Scottish Open outright predictions and betting tips: Hawkins value to swoop

Where to watch the Scottish Open

Eurosport 1, from 1pm Monday December 11

Best bets for the Scottish Open

Barry Hawkins

1pt each-way 28-1 Betfair , BoyleSports, Paddy Power

John Higgins

1pt each-way 16-1 Betfair , Paddy Power

Scottish Open predictions

Snooker’s top potters are gathered in Edinburgh for the upcoming Scottish Open, which gets underway on Monday, and Judd Trump and Ronnie O’Sullivan unsurprisingly head the betting.

O’Sullivan was in flying form when landing his eighth UK Championship this month, but the York extravaganza is a Triple Crown and top-level event and the Scottish Open may not figure as prominently on the Rocket’s radar.

A third-round defeat in the English Open and declined invitations to the British Open and Northern Ireland Open suggest that Home Series events aren’t at the top of O’Sullivan’s priorities and it could pay to swerve him in the Edinburgh event.

Barry Hawkins is housed in the same quarter as the Rocket and looks a nice price to take the title. The Kent cueman has been in good form this season, winning the European Masters and making the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions and Northern Ireland Open, and it’s pretty clear that the former World Championship finalist is capable of mixing it with anyone on his day.

There is limited threat from section rivals Ali Carter and Anthony McGill and, while four-time world champion Mark Selby is housed in the same quarter, Hawkins looks to have better prospects than the prices suggest.

Home hero John Higgins is a two-time Scottish Open champion, has made the final twice in the current guise of the event and looks set for another big run in Edinburgh.

The Scot has a safe passage in the opposite half of the draw from tournament favourite Judd Trump and a held-over qualifier against Oliver Brown shouldn’t pose any problems.

Ding Junhui, Shaun Murphy and Luca Brecel line up in the same section as Higgins but, at 16-1, Wizard of Wishaw can cast a spell on his rivals.

