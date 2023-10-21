Northern Ireland outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Hometown hero to prevail again

Where to watch the Northern Ireland Open

Eurosport 1, from 1pm Sunday

Best bets for the Northern Ireland Open

Mark Allen

1pt each-way 8-1 general

Northern Ireland Open predictions

Controversy has surrounded the build-up to the Northern Ireland Open as some players chose to swerve the tournament in favour of an exhibition event in Macau, the date of which has now been pushed back.

However, Luca Brecel, John Higgins and Mark Selby, who had elected not to participate in Belfast in favour of an unsanctioned trip to the Far East, are now unable to contest the world-ranking tournament, while Ronnie O’Sullivan has also withdrawn on medical grounds.

Of the players remaining in the field, many eyes will be on bookmakers' favourite Judd Trump as he attempts to win his third ranking title in a row following victories in the English Open and Wuhan Open.

However, going for a hat-trick of his own is Northern Irishman Mark Allen.

The local boy clearly relishes playing in front of this crowd and has won the last two editions of this event, beating Zhou Yuelong last year and John Higgins in 2021.

While he has not replicated his impressive campaign from last season this term, Pistol reached the quarter-final of the Wuhan Open last time out when he was beaten by losing finalist Ali Carter.

Allen got the better of Si Jiahui and Jack Lisowski in China and his status as number one seed in this event has given him a plum draw.

The 37-year-old should be able to reach at least the last 16 with relative ease, and should he do that a potential clash with Stuart Bingham awaits.

Allen has an 8-4 advantage in the head-to-heads between those two and from there, the draw could open up for him.

In a weakened field, it looks worth siding with Allen to win this event once again.

