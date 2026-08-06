China Open predictions, odds and snooker betting tips: In-form Ace can land another pot

China Open date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, August 8 to Sunday, August 16

Starts 2.30am

Venue Riverside Sports Centre, Taiyuan

TV Live on TNT Sports 1, 7am & 12.30pm

Best bet

Judd Trump to win China Open

2pts each-way 7-2 Hills

China Open prediction

Judd Trump won the Shanghai Masters last weekend and the Ace can add the China Open to continue his strong start to the new campaign.

The Bristol potter beat top names Barry Hawkins, John Higgins, Wu Yize and Kyren Wilson on the way to last week’s invitational prize and Trump may have an easier route to success in this event.

He could face a second-round tie against seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, but the Rocket hasn’t been anywhere near his peak and the 50-year-old hasn’t won a major title since the 2024 Masters.

Zhao Xintong, Mark Selby, Mark Allen, Higgins, Wilson and Neil Robertson are all in the top half of the draw away from Trump, who gets his campaign started with a first-round tie against Noppon Saengkham.

The 2019 world champion is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in the field, is in excellent form and has the kindest draw of the market leaders.

It’s only the best of 11 frames until the final at Taiyuan’s Riverside Sports Centre, but Trump won his four Shanghai Masters matches by scores of 6-4, 6-0, 10-6 and 11-6 last week.

In short or long format matches, no opponent was able to get close to the Ace, who looks a cracking each-way bet.

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