Championship League outright predictions and betting tips:

Where to watch the Championship League

Matchroom.Live & Viaplay Sports, from 11am Tuesday

Best bet for the Championship League

Chris Wakelin to win Group 1

1pt 7-1 bet365

Championship League predictions

Leicester's Morningside Arena is the venue for the first snooker action of 2024 with some best-of-four-frame round-robin fun in the Championship League.

It is an invitational event this time around having previously been a ranking tournament, meaning that just 25 cuemen go to post and there are plenty of opportunities to qualify for the winners' group, which takes place in March.

Kyren Wilson, Noppon Saengkham, Stuart Bingham, Gary Wilson, Chris Wakelin, Robert Milkins and Ryan Day open proceedings and it's possible to make a case for just about all of the Group One participants.

However, at 5-2, favourite Kyren Wilson looks the easiest to oppose. The Warrior had a 2023 to forget, with a run to the quarter-finals of the European Masters the highlight of an abject campaign in which the 32-year-old failed to qualify for four ranking tournaments.

Wilson is a two-time winner of this event but the market-leader has been tinkering with his technique and has to be taken on.

Wakelin enjoyed a good run to phase three of the ranking version of the Championship League last summer, beating Kyren Wilson along the way, and there is a lot to like about the 7-1 on offer about the Rugby potter.

The 31-year-old is improving all the time and made the final of this October's Northern Ireland Open. He arrives in good form having reached the last eight of December's Scottish Open and appears suited to the low-key nature of this event.

The action promises to be competitive but Wakelin rates the value play.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.