Tuesday's Championship League predictions and snooker betting tips: Vafaei hoping to start the new season in style

Oliver Lines to win Group 21

1pt 7-4 Hills

Tuesday’s Championship League offering sees the turn of Groups 11 and 21 and world number 18 Hossein Vafaei, who is returning to the baize for the first time since his grudge World Championship clash with Ronnie O’Sullivan in April, is the star attraction.

The much-improved Iranian is a best-priced 8-13 to win a section featuring Martin O'Donnell and Irish youngsters Aaron Hill and Fergal Quinn.

However, considering this event is taking place so early in the new season, and in a best-of-four match format which can be shared 2-2, there is little incentive to be piling in at short prices.

Players face each of their group rivals once and at the end of proceedings those with the highest points tally - three for a win, one for a draw - will advance to stage two of the event.

Vafaei’s class may prove decisive in Group 11 but O'Donnell and Hill, a group winner last season, are capable operators who should not be underestimated.

Instead, Group 21 looks the place to go for a punt and, in what looks a match between two of the four contestants, Oliver Lines could be value to get the better of higher-ranked Chris Wakelin.

Tour debutant Liam Pullen and Ukraine’s Anton Kazakov are unlikely to be up to landing a group upset so Lines, who often threatens to climb the rankings and go deep in tournaments, is the bet at the prices.

