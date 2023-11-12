Champion of Champions outright predictions and snooker betting tips: Selby can break tournament duck

Where to watch the Champion of Champions

ITV4, from 1pm on Monday

Best bets for the Champion of Champions

Mark Selby

1pt each-way 13-2 bet365

Champion of Champions predictions

The Champion of Champions title is a rare ommision from Mark Selby's CV but the four-time world champion could rectify that in Bolton this week.

Selby has been in solid form since finishing runner-up to Luca Brecel in this year’s World Championship at The Crucible Theatre, reaching the final of the British Open and the last four of both the Shanghai Masters and European Masters.

The Jester from Leicester has not won a tournament since March's WST Classic in his hometown, but he will be fresher than most of the 15 other qualifiers for this event after missing the recent Northern Ireland Open.

Selby has also landed in a winnable top section of the draw, where he faces Ali Carter in his opening match.

Favourite Judd Trump has been in impressive form , winning 22 matches in a row before falling to Stephen Maguire in the last 32 at last week's International Championship in Tianjin.

The Ace in the Pack is as short as 9-4 to go one better than last year, when he lost in the final to Ronnie O'Sullivan, and that looks short in such a competitive field.

A busy schedule seems likely to catch up with the 34-year-old sooner rather than later.

Defending champion O’Sullivan is the number one seed, but the Rocket hasn't been the most consistent this term and has been twice beaten by his round-one opponent Zhang Anda recently.

With question marks about some of his main rivals, it could be worth siding with 13-2 Selby to belatedly land a first Champion of Champions crown.

