2024 Masters snooker outright winner predictions and betting tips: Mark Allen set to claim Ally Pally crown

Where to watch the 2024 Masters snooker

You can watch the 2024 Masters on BBC Two & Eurosport 1 from 1pm on Sunday

Best bets for the 2024 Masters snooker

Mark Allen

1pt each-way 14-1 bet365, Hills

Jack Lisowski to win fourth quarter

1pt 3-1 bet365, Hills

New customers can bet £5 on the 2024 Masters and get £20 in free bets with Betfair

2024 Masters snooker predictions

There won’t be a 16-year-old phenomenon storming Alexandra Palace when the Masters gets under way today, but there will be 16 top-level cuemen battling it out on the baize for one of snooker’s top prizes.

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are the 4-1 joint-favourites as the Rocket bids to land a second triple crown title of the season after collecting the UK Championship last month, and the Ace aims for a fourth major title of the campaign.

The pair hold strong chances, but at 14-1, there looks to be more juice in the price of the 2018 Masters champion Mark Allen.

The Antrim ace hasn’t won a Masters match since lifting the trophy six years ago, but Allen, known as The Pistol, has fired in ten major tournament victories since that success and the Northern Irishman has developed into one of the most prolific winners on tour.

Allen’s recent string of first-round defeats in this event doesn’t inspire confidence in his chances of becoming a two-time Masters champion, but The Pistol lost 6-5 to Luca Brecel in 2019, 6-5 to John Higgins in 2021 and 6-5 to Trump in 2022.

Those closely-fought defeats are enough to suggest that Allen has been unfortunate rather than having an issue performing at Alexandra Palace, and the Northern Irishman arrives in London following a solid 2023 campaign.

Allen lifted the Champion of Champions crown in November, adding that title to last year’s success in the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix.

Allen takes on John Higgins in round one, while Mark Selby and Robert Milkins complete his quarter at Alexandra Palace.

Higgins is one of the all-time snooker greats, but the Wizard of Wishaw’s magic appears to have faded over the last 18 months while Selby has won only four matches in his last nine Masters appearances.

Allen can come through the quarter, which would leave him needing a semi-final victory to secure the place part of an each-way bet, and that looks a pretty sound wager.

Jack Lisowski lacks consistency, but there is enough in the price to chance the man known as Jackpot at 3-1 to win the fourth quarter. The Gloucester potter has the game to beat any of snooker’s top performers on his day and there doesn’t appear too much to fear from section rivals Shaun Murphy, Zhang Anda and Luca Brecel.

Murphy is no good thing to get past Anda in round one, and Lisowski is fancied to blast past Brecel in their tournament opener, so Jackpot could easily end up as a quarter-final favourite.

Lisowski beat John Higgins and Hossein Vafaei to reach the semi-finals of last year’s Masters and a repeat last-four appearance looks more likely than the prices suggest.

Grab £20 in Betfair free bets when you bet £5 on the 2024 Masters

We’ve already mentioned that Betfair are offering £20 in free bets on the 2024 Masters snooker.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £20 free bet to place on the Masters. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Betfair through this link and click 'Get Started' to open a new account Create your username and password Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £20 of free bet tokens added to your balance after the qualifying bet has been settled

Betfair snooker Masters betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Betfair betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customer offer Place a min £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of min 1-2 (1.5) to get £20 in Free Bets. Rewards valid for 30 days SMS verification required Only deposits via cards will qualify T&Cs apply Please gamble responsibly

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.