Shrews struggling at home so Yeovil are worth a shout

Francois Zoko (right) could return to boost Yeovil's hopes at Shrewsbury

EFL Trophy semi-final

Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm Tuesday

Shrewsbury, promotion chasers in Sky Bet League One, are short odds to see off Yeovil in their rearranged EFL Trophy semi-final, and the value is in the Glovers causing a shock.

Shrewsbury have been hugely impress­ive this season, endea­vour­ing to gatecrash Blackburn and Wigan's assault on the two automatic promotion places from the third tier.

But they have been struggling at home of late – with just one 90-minute win in their last seven at the New Meadow – and that has to encourage League Two side Yeovil.

Darren Way's men have done much of their best work during this run to the last four at home, though they did pull off a fine victory at Exeter in the group stage.



And they have won all five cup ties this season when up against opposition from a higher level.

Neither side have played for ten days so are nicely rested and Lincoln await the winners at Wembley.

Under 2.5 goals is odds-on which chimes with Salop's recent home form – ten of their last 13 on their own patch have produced no more than two goals.

Recommendation

Yeovil draw no bet

1pt 9-2 Betfred, Hills

