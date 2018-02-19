Sheffield Wednesday could frustrate Millwall

Atdhe Nuhiu of Sheffield Wednesday has scored four goals in his last six starts

Millwall v Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have a proud record against Millwall which they can extend when they visit the Den in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Yorkshiremen are unbeaten in their last eight against the Lions – winning the last two, including earlier this season.

Both sides are in decent form – Millwall have lost one of their last nine and Wednesday one in ten – but the visitors can at least avoid defeat.

Millwall are without a win in their last four games at home and Jos Luhukay’s Wednesday, still in the FA Cup following Saturday’s creditable 0-0 draw against Premier League Swansea, have kept clean sheets in seven of their last ten outings.

Recommendation

Sheffield Wednesday draw no bet

2pts 2-1 bet365, Betfair

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com



Cambridge United v Notts County

Cambridge are strong at home and they can snatch victory in League Two against a Notts County side who look as though they are running out of steam.

County have won only two of their last nine games, both at home, and the early-season pacesetters have been knocked out of the top three in recent weeks.

Cambridge have had a poor season but Joe Dunne’s arrival as interim head coach has coincided with two wins on the bounce and they scored six goals in those two games.

Recommendation

Cambridge United

1pt 19-10 Betfair

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com



Aston Villa v Preston

Aston Villa had their seven-game winning streak snapped as they were beaten 2-0 at Fulham in the Championship on Saturday but they can return to their triumphant best at home to Preston.

Steve Bruce’s side are unbeaten at home in eight in the league and there’s no disgrace in losing to in-form promotion contenders Fulham.

North End, minus the banned Joe Welsh, are in solid form but they have failed to score in seven of their last ten against Villa, including a 2-0 reverse at home earlier in the season.

Recommendation

Aston Villa

1pt 23-20 Betfair

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Sky Bet Championship standings

Sky Bet League One standings

Sky Bet League Two standings

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport