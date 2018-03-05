Shakhtar Donetsk unlikely to reach latter stages

Manager

Paulo Fonseca.

How they qualified

Playing an uninterested Manchester City last helped and Shakhtar also took advantage of Napoli resting top scorer Dries Mertens in their opener. Away defeats to City (2-0) and Napoli (3-0) highlight Shakhtar's limitations.

Results and fixtures

Ukrainian league standings

Transfer action

The war in Donetsk has curtailed the Miners' spending power but they were able to raid Brazil for tiny teenage right-back Dodo. Ruslan Fomin and Vyacheslav Tankovskiy have been added to the European squad.

Last-16 first leg

Shakhtar 2 Roma 1

Roma took the lead but Shakhtar have a great home record in Europe and came back to win the game thanks to an equaliser from Newcastle reject Facundo Ferreyra and a superb free kick from hot-prospect Fred.

Prospects

There is talent in the ranks, spearheaded by Manchester City target Fred, but even if they upset Roma that is likely to be as good as it gets.

