Shakhtar Donetsk unlikely to reach latter stages
Away form is worrying
Manager
Paulo Fonseca.
How they qualified
Playing an uninterested Manchester City last helped and Shakhtar also took advantage of Napoli resting top scorer Dries Mertens in their opener. Away defeats to City (2-0) and Napoli (3-0) highlight Shakhtar's limitations.
Transfer action
The war in Donetsk has curtailed the Miners' spending power but they were able to raid Brazil for tiny teenage right-back Dodo. Ruslan Fomin and Vyacheslav Tankovskiy have been added to the European squad.
Last-16 first leg
Shakhtar 2 Roma 1
Roma took the lead but Shakhtar have a great home record in Europe and came back to win the game thanks to an equaliser from Newcastle reject Facundo Ferreyra and a superb free kick from hot-prospect Fred.
Prospects
There is talent in the ranks, spearheaded by Manchester City target Fred, but even if they upset Roma that is likely to be as good as it gets.
