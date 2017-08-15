Racing Post Home
Football Champions League

Seville could struggle to contain hot Turks

Sergio Rico celebrates Seville's La Liga win over Real Madrid
Sergio Rico celebrates Seville's La Liga win over Real Madrid
Aitor Alcalde
1 of 1
By Steve Davies

Playoff first leg
Kick off 7.45pm Wednesday

Turkey's rising force Istanbul Basaksehir and Europa League specialists Seville clash in one of the more eye-catching ties of the Champions League playoff round, and it’s a fixture that smacks of goals.

It’s 4-5 that both teams score, although it may be worth having some of the 21-20 about over 2.5 goals since there’s a really open feel to this tie.

The Spanish side finished fourth in La Liga due to outstanding home form. Away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, they were far flakier, conceding 33 goals, the highest tally of any team in the top 12.

Eduardo Berizzo has since arrived as head coach and overseen a colossal playing overhaul – but they failed to keep clean sheets in six of their seven friendlies so that generous element to their defending remains unaltered.

They look a work in progress and that makes them vulnerable in Istanbul against a team who could be considered a spot of value at 5-2.

Surprise runners-up behind Besiktas last season they have started their Super Lig campaign with a 1-0 win against Bursaspor and have also seen off Brugge in the Champions League, winning 5-3 on aggregate.

Gael Clichy and Gokhan Inler are hardened additions to an already-experienced squad while Eljero Elia is already among the goals playing off veteran Emmanuel Adebayor.

Basaksehir have conceded in nine of their last 11 home games.

Recommendation
Over 2.5 goals in Istanbul BB v Sevilla
3pts 21-20 BetBright

