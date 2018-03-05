Sevilla could be awkward opponents for Man United
Trophy looks out of reach
Manager
Vincenzo Montella.
How they qualified
No team made the knockout stages having conceded more than Sevilla, who shipped five away to Spartak Moscow in a total of 15. However, that was the only loss and their two draws with Liverpool give them a decent form line for the Manchester United tie.
Transfer action
Guilherme Arana, Miguel Layun, Roque Mesa and Sandro Ramirez arrived on loan but Layun is cup-tied in the Champions League.
Last-16 first leg
Sevilla 0 Man Utd 0
The tie is very much in the balance after a goalless draw in Spain but United had goalie David De Gea to thank for a string of fine saves.
Prospects
They are almost certainly not good enough to go all the way in the Champions League but can be awkward opponents in one-off matches so United will have to be careful at Old Trafford.
