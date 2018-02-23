Selby stepping it up could mean trouble for resurgent Ding

Mark Selby is fine-tuning his game with his world title defence starting soon

Second semi-final

ITV4, 7pm Saturday

There's a thriller in store in the second of the Ladbrokes World Grand Prix semi-finals on Saturday evening when Mark Selby meets Ding Junhui with a place in Sunday's final at stake.

Dave Clark put punters on the right path when recommending Ding for Preston joy in Racing Post Sport's preview.

But while the Chinese number one is making strides and has done little wrong, now may be the time to have an interest on Selby for their last-four rumble.



Ding posted runs of 134 and 96 in the course of ending Anthony McGill's interest in the tournament, but the way Selby dumped Neil Robertson 4-0 in round two at the Guild Hall suggested the world number one is starting to fine-tune his game nicely with the Betfred World Championship less than two months away.

Ding is capable of beating the best on his day, but he may not get as many frame-winning chances against Selby as McGill gave him and a modest interest on the Jester from Leicester could be prudent.

Recommendation

M Selby

1pt 4-6 general

Advised ante-post by Dave Clark

Ding Junhui

1pt each-way 16-1 Coral, Ladbrokes, Sky Bet

