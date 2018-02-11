Racing Post Home
Football Deportivo v Betis

Seedorf likely to begin Deportivo tenure with defeat

Betis look superior to relegation candidates

Cristian Tello (right) scored in Betis's 5-3 win at Sevilla
Cristian Tello (right) scored in Betis's 5-3 win at Sevilla
Aitor Alcalde
By Dan Childs

La Liga 
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Inexperienced Dutch manager Clarence Seedorf has been handed the tough task of trying to steer Deportivo to safety but he may start with a defeat against Real Betis.

Mid-table Betis have won two of their last three away games, including a stunning 5-3 success at Sevilla. They look superior to second-bottom Depor, who have taken two points from their last seven games.

Recommendation
Real Betis
1pt 11-5 bet365

Key stat
Deportivo have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven fixtures.

