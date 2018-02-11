Seedorf likely to begin Deportivo tenure with defeat

La Liga

Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday

Inexperienced Dutch manager Clarence Seedorf has been handed the tough task of trying to steer Deportivo to safety but he may start with a defeat against Real Betis.

Mid-table Betis have won two of their last three away games, including a stunning 5-3 success at Sevilla. They look superior to second-bottom Depor, who have taken two points from their last seven games.

Recommendation

Real Betis

1pt 11-5 bet365

Key stat

Deportivo have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven fixtures.

Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport