Seedorf likely to begin Deportivo tenure with defeat
Betis look superior to relegation candidates
La Liga
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Monday
Inexperienced Dutch manager Clarence Seedorf has been handed the tough task of trying to steer Deportivo to safety but he may start with a defeat against Real Betis.
Mid-table Betis have won two of their last three away games, including a stunning 5-3 success at Sevilla. They look superior to second-bottom Depor, who have taken two points from their last seven games.
Recommendation
Real Betis
1pt 11-5 bet365
Key stat
Deportivo have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven fixtures.
Bet on this game at Soccerbase.com
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport
Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport
Mid-table Betis have won two of their last three away games, including a stunning 5-3 success at Sevilla