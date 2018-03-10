Seasoned Walker looks ready to upset McGill

Last 16 matches

Eurosport 2, 8.45am Sunday

Lee Walker has enjoyed an excellent run in Gibraltar this week and he looks value to claim a quarter-final spot with a victory over Anthony McGill.

Walker has got the better of Gerard Greene, Jak Jones and Allan Taylor in his three matches on the Rock, and while McGill represents the Welshman's toughest test so far, it may not be as difficult as quotes of 9-4 suggest.



The Newport potter has little to fear from McGill's scoring and should the match become a drawn-out tactical affair Walker has the experience and seasoning to match the Scot.

It's still just the best-of-seven frames at the last-16 stage and the short format should give Walker a better chance of upsetting his higher-ranked rival.

Recommendation

L Walker

1pt 9-4 Betway, BoyleSports

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport