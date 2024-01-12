Saturday's rugby union predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Glasgow face tough test against Chiefs pack

Where to watch round three of the European Champions Cup

Matches are live on TNT Sports

Best bets

Exeter -8 v Glasgow

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Bulls to beat Bristol

1pt 19-10 Hills

Munster +7 v Toulon

2pts 10-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Sale +15 v Stormers

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports



Exeter v Glasgow 1pm

Exeter's excellent home form this season was undone when they let slip a 26-0 lead to lose 42-36 to Northampton last weekend, but they could bounce back with conviction against Glasgow.

The Scottish outfit lost at home to Northampton in their opener and edged tournament debutants Bayonne by just one point in round two, and a powerful Chiefs pack looks set to take them on from the off.

Exeter have scored 37 tries in seven home games look good enough to rack up a double-figure winning margin.

Lyon v Connacht 1pm

Connacht are missing Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Aki Bundi for this clash while they give a debut to scrum-half Michael McDonald.

Neither of these teams are likely to go deep into the tournament, and while Lyon have won their last three at home, an eight-point handicap is hard to call.

Bristol v Bulls 3.15pm

The Bulls opened their campaign with a home win over Saracens then fell short by one point at Lyon in round two, and they look generously priced to claim a win at Bristol.

The South African side are without a few big names but their uncompromising pack are likely to be hard to contain and Bristol have shown little consistency this season.

Toulon v Munster 3.15pm

The European campaign hasn't started well for either of these former champions and both are looking for their first win.

Toulon are unbeaten at home in the Top 14 but Munster feel as if they have more riding on European success and with a home tie to go against highflying Northampton they are worth backing with a seven-point start to give everything they have in this contest.

Stormers v Sale 5.30pm

After a tough opening half of the Premiership season Sale get the reward of a trip to Cape Town and temperatures of 27C.

Both these teams have put up strong performances in Europe, and even a weakened Sale team weren't fazed taking on a strong Leinster side in Dublin in round two, losing 37-27.

This is equally tough but a 15-point handicap start looks big for the visitors.

Leinster v Stade Francais 5.30pm

Leinster have two wins from two but face a trip to Leicester, who boast the same record, in round four and they won't want to let up against Stade Francais.

Stade are winless after two rounds and Leinster are close to full strength so the hosts could cut loose, but a handicap in the 30s seems to have the bases covered.

Cardiff v Harlequins 8pm

Quins went from claiming the scalp of moneybags French side Racing 92 in Paris in round two to being blown away by Toulouse the following week.

They are seven-point favourites against a Cardiff side who have lost seven of ten matches this season, but although Harlequins boast plenty of firepower, but their defence has been wildly inconsistent – in their last six Premiership games they have conceded a try bonus point four times and blanked their opponents in the other two.

Ulster v Toulouse 8pm

Toulouse are sitting pretty at the top of Pool B with a maximum ten points from two games and were convincing 47-19 winners at highflying Harlequins in round two.

Ulster saw off Top 14 leaders Racing convincingly in the last round and are given a five-point start for this clash.

