Saturday's Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations predictions and football betting tips: Jordan can give hosts Qatar a scare
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Saturday's Asian Cup final and the Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff
Where to watch
Jordan v Qatar
TrillerTV+, 3pm Saturday
South Africa v DR Congo
Sky Sports Football, 8pm Saturday
Best bets
Both teams to score in Jordan v Qatar
1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power
Draw in South Africa v DR Congo
1pt 11-5 general
Saturday's international preview
The 2023 Asian Cup reaches its conclusion on Saturday with hosts Qatar bidding to successfully defend their crown in the final against Jordan.
Qatar claimed the title with a 3-1 win over Japan in 2019 and, unlike at the 2022 World Cup, they have thrived on home soil in their attempt to double up.
Tintin Marquez was parachuted in to replace Carlos Queiroz as Qatar coach just a month before the tournament began, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning five of their six matches.
The only time Qatar failed to win inside 90 minutes came in their penalty shootout success in the quarter-final against Uzbekistan, although semi-final opponents Iran have been their only victims of note.
The hosts would have taken a final showdown with Jordan prior to the tournament but they have to take their rivals seriously.
Hussein Ammouta’s side not only held South Korea to a 2-2 draw in the group stage but they defeated the Taegeuk Warriors 2-0 in the semi-final, a deserved success as they won the shot count 17-8 with their opponents failing to hit the target.
So while Qatar have the benefit of home advantage at the Lusail Stadium, they are not sure to have things all their own way with the underdogs packing a punch in the final third.
The Chivalrous have scored 12 goals in their six games and, with both teams having scored in all three of Qatar’s knockout fixtures, this title-decider could follow suit.
There is also the third-place playoff at the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday as South Africa meet DR Congo and a draw after 90 minutes looks likely.
Three of South Africa’s last four matches have finished level after 90 minutes while DR Congo have shared the spoils in four of their six Afcon fixtures.
Published on 9 February 2024inSport
Last updated 15:11, 9 February 2024
