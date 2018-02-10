Sam Horsfield could prove to be the knockout king

Match play starts 11.30pm Saturday

Sky Sports Golf, 4am Sunday

Story so far

Prom Meesawat claimed the 54-hole lead at the World Super 6 at Lake Karrinyup but that could all count for nothing if the Thai cannot negotiate four knockout matches.

Lee Westwood and last year's inaugural Super 6 champion Brett Rumford led after round two but both shot horror 78s to drop out of the knockout places.

The top 24 after three rounds have made it through to the knockouts after Anthony Quayle was eliminated from a nine-man playoff to decide the final eight places.

The top eight players - Meesawat, Sean Crocker, Lucas Herbert, Thorbjorn Olesen, Dimitrios Papadatos, Brad Kennedy, Sam Horsfield and Yusaku Miyazato - will head straight to the last 16 while the remaining 16 will fight it out to face them.



Knockout format

Each knockout match is played over six holes of match play. If the match is tied after six holes then players proceed to a shootout hole where a hole-by-hole playoff will determine the winner.

Final-day advice

Last year Brett Rumford's backers were regretting not backing the Aussie in the 54-hole market as he won the stroke play portion of the event by five shots, only for the Perth native to do the business on Sunday as well.

Rumford beat Hideto Tanihara, Wade Ormsby, Adam Bland and Phacara Khongwatmai to take the title and Prom Meesawat starts of his knockout campaign against either the amateur Min Woo Lee or Japan's Satoshi Kodaira.

While playing no more than four matches is an advantage, Khongwatmai was still able to reach the final as a non-seed and Bland made it to the last four.

Danish ace Thorbjorn Olesen is seeded and understandably heads the betting as a former winner of the Perth International and a four-time European Tour champion but 13-2 is probably short enough about the Dane.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is the other class act in the field but the beefy Thai is unseeded and could feel the heat with as many as 30 holes to play in addition to potential shootouts.

Most bookmakers are paying four places from now on, meaning the each-way money is landed if a player reaches the last four.

Englishman Sam Horsfield earned his tour card with a dominant display at the gruelling six-round final stage of Qualifying School in Spain in November and has played some of his best golf in Western Australia this week.



He will receive a bye into the last 16, so it's worth chancing the youngster to at least make the semi-finals.

Recommendation

S Horsfield

1pt each-way 16-1 general

Today's top sports betting stories

Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport

Like us on Facebook RacingPostSport