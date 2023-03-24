Women's Six Nations predictions and rugby union tips: Wales set for winning start

Where to watch Wales v Ireland

BBCi, 2.15pm, Saturday

Where to watch England v Scotland

BBC Two, 4.45pm, Saturday

Best bet

Wales to beat Ireland

1pt 21-20 bet365

Women's Six Nations predictions

England's defeat to New Zealand in last autumn's World Cup final ended a sequence of 30 successive victories, but another long winning run looks set to start with this year's Six Nations.

The Red Roses are defending Grand Slam champions, and when you consider that they achieved that feat last year by winning away to their closest rivals France, who they also beat in the pool stage of the World Cup, and that they have home advantage in this year's crucial clash, it's hard to bet against another Slam.

All teams have been hit to some extent by retirements following the World Cup - Emily Scarratt is out of the picture while captain and most-capped player Sarah Hunter is calling it a day after her side's opener against Scotland.

But the gulf between England and France, and then the rest, is clear to see. Last year England scored nearly twice as many points as second-placed France, who in turn scored twice as many as Wales in third, and although other nations are catching up and offering more professional contracts, there is still a way to go.

England are 45-point favourites for their first clash with Scotland on Saturday, but there should be a far closer encounter when Wales host Ireland in the first game of the day.

Wales made huge strides last year, and overturned a 45-0 home defeat to Ireland in the 2021 tournament to win 27-19 in Dublin, while they have double the number of full-time players they did last year, up from 12 to 25.

Ireland did not qualify for last year's World Cup and are without some frontline players who are concentrating on qualifying for the Olympic Sevens tournament.

It should be close fought but at a shade of odds-against hosts Wales are the pick to come out on top.

