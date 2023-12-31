United Rugby Championship predictions and rugby tips: Ulster can push Leinster all the way

Where to watch the United Rugby Championship

Ulster +15 v Leinster

1pt 10-11 general

United Rugby Championship predictions

Table-topping Leinster are strong favourites for their New Year's Day clash with Ulster but a much-changed home side may not have things all their own way.

Leinster ended 2023 with a hard-fought 9-3 win away to rivals Munster, while Ulster were also derby victors against Connacht but have had four extra days of rest compared to their opponents.

Head coach Leo Cullen has made 14 changes to his Leinster side, and while that includes the return of international scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who missed the trip to Limerick, and even though Leinster do boast incredible depth, a handicap in the mid-teens does look on the high side.

At fly-half 20-year-old Sam Prendergast makes just his second start of the season.

Ulster have made four changes, one of which is a start for South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff, while internationals Jacob Stockdale, Robert Baloucoune and Stuart McCloskey feature in a backline that packs plenty of attacking promise.

Leinster won this fixture home and away last season by seven and nine points and Ulster have not lost a regular-season match by more than 14 points since April 2022, against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Connacht are three-point favourites at home to Munster in the day's other inter-provincial clash, while 2024 also starts with a bang in Wales with two more derby showdowns.

Cardiff were impressive 55-21 winners over Dragons in round eight but they have lost Wales winger Josh Adams to injury and are given a three-point start for their trip to Bridgend while Scarlets are the narrowest of favourites as they travel to Rodney Parade to face the Dragons.

