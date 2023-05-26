Stormers v Munster predictions and rugby union tips: Munster will have to dig deep again

Where to watch the United Rugby Championship final

Viaplay Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet for Stormers v Munster

Stormers to win by one to 12 points

1pt 6-4 bet365

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Stormers v Munster predictions

Having been forced to live in the shadow of glamorous rivals Leinster for so long, Munster have the chance to do what their illustrious neighbours have missed out on in the last two seasons - win a trophy.

They've got there the hard way and if any team are ready for a battle, it is surely Munster.

While Leinster raced away to the top of the table losing just one game all season before brushing off the Sharks 35-5 in the quarter-finals, Munster won just ten of their 18 games and came away from a tough quarter-final in Glasgow with a battling 14-5 success.

And they showed those battling qualities again in the semi-final in Dublin, where they were heavy underdogs but made Leinster work, shut them down and then sealed victory with a dramatic late drop goal.

A no less daunting trip to face the 2022 champions in Cape Town is their reward but Munster have every reason to feel good about themselves after their playoff performance and given they finished the regular season in South Africa with a 22-22 draw against the Sharks and 26-24 win over today's opponents, the Stormers.

This will be a truly physical test for the Irish outfit and the Stormers will no doubt step up several gears from that defeat last month when a playoff spot was in the bag.

The Stormers ran in 33 points at home to the Bulls in the quarter-finals then 43 against Connacht in the semis and should have too much again today, but it's hard to see Munster going down without a fight.

Follow us on Twitter