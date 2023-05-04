Ulster v Connacht predictions and URC playoff tips: Ulster may struggle to shake off visitors

Where to watch Ulster v Connacht

Viaplay Sports 1, 7.35pm Friday

Best bet

Ulster to win by one to 12 points

1pt 7-4 Boyles

Previously advised

Sharks to win Grand Final 15th September

1pt each-way 10-1 bet365

United Rugby Championship playoff preview

Opposing Leinster has proved a futile exercise this season and bookmakers can’t see past the Dubliners regaining the United Rugby Championship title ahead of the playoffs starting on Friday.

Leinster are a best-priced 8-15 with Boyles to collect their fifth crown in six years having finished top of the regular season standings, winning 16 of their 18 games.

Leo Cullen’s men have played with a chip on their shoulder throughout the campaign after missing out on silverware last year, the Bulls stunning Leinster in Dublin at the semi-final stage.

The Bulls would lose to the Stormers in the final and the South African duo have been paired together again, with the winner of Saturday’s quarter-final representing the greatest chance of the URC title remaining in the southern hemisphere.

The Sharks complete a competitive South African playoff trio but all three have had issues on the road and it might be 10-1 shots Munster who prove the liveliest outsiders after a strong second half to the season.

Ulster v Connacht predictions

Ulster’s claim to a first league title since 2006 can’t be ignored after they finished second in the regular season, meaning they’d avoid Leinster until the final.

The Ulstermen host Connacht in Friday’s first quarter-final and are ten-point favourites to chalk up a fourth straight win over the westerners.

Beating Ulster at Kingspan Stadium would take something special but Connacht have been in good form of late, winning six of their last seven URC games. Ireland internationals Mack Hansen and Bundee Aki return to a dangerous backline that can help them keep this close.

