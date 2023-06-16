Toulouse v La Rochelle predictions and rugby union tips: La Rochelle pack can power to victory

Where to watch Toulouse v La Rochelle

Viaplay Sports, 8pm

Best bet

La Rochelle

Toulouse v La Rochelle preview

Toulouse have won a record 21 Top 14 finals but there may be a new name on the Bouclier de Brennus on Saturday night as La Rochelle look a value bet to claim their first title.

These teams met in the final two seasons ago, when Toulouse triumphed 18-8, but since then Les Corsaires have won back-to-back European Champions Cups and they are the form team going into the top-flight title match at the Stade de France.

Stade Rochelais have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions, a run going back to February, and even that one defeat - a 42-31 reverse at last year's champions Montpellier - came a week before their European final against Leinster when focus was quite clearly elsewhere.

They have become a ruthless unit, spearheaded by a hugely powerful pack, and underlined their big-match pedigree when they fought back from 17 points down to pip Leinster 27-26 in that final.

Toulouse have a foil for the power of the La Rochelle pack in livewire half-back pairing Antoine Dupont and Emile Ntamack, and Dupont's trickery and pace could be a key weapon in keeping the big opposition moving.

Les Toulousains have blasted into the final with a 41-14 victory over Racing in the semi-final, and prior to that piled 54 points on Brive on home soil.

But La Rochelle's strength extends to their defence, and they have kept their opponents below two converted tries in five of their last nine games in all competitions.

