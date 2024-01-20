Sunday's rugby union matches predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Chiefs to pull away from Bayonne

Where to watch round for of the European Champions Cup

Sale v La Rochelle predictions

ITV1 & TNT Sports 2, 1pm Sunday

European Champions Cup holders La Rochelle put a disastrous start behind them by winning their third pool match handsomely against Leicester to sit in the fourth and final qualifying spot for the knockout stage.

They travel to Sale, who can leapfrog them with victory on Sunday and have battled strongly in some tough European assignments.

The Sharks sent a weakened team to Dublin to take on mighty Leinster but defied a handicap of close to 30 points in a spirited 37-27 defeat, and they took a losing bonus point from a 31-24 defeat against the Stormers in Cape Town last week.

La Rochelle were powerful and clinical in their win over the Tigers last week and are nine-point favourites for this clash.

Toulouse v Bath predictions

TNT Sports 2, 3.15pm Sunday

These teams boast identical perfect records in Pool B with a maximum 15 points from three matches and both are assured of a place in the last 16.

Toulouse are at home and boast the best scoring record in the competition with a haul of 147 points and 21 tries from three matches, so it's no surprise to see Bath handed a handicap start in the teens for this assignment.

The hosts have won all three of their matches by margins of 45, 28 and 24 but Bath offer plenty of flair and ambition in attack, and with the pressure off, this could turn into a high-scoring affair.

Bayonne v Exeter predictions

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Sunday

Toulon's defeat in Glasgow on Friday leaves tournament debutants Bayonne assured of a place in the Challenge Cup and their clash with Exeter may lack intensity as a result.

The French side showed plenty of fight in their opening matches as they drew at Munster and were edged by one point at home to Glasgow, but things fell apart in last week's heavy defeat at Northampton.

Bayonne beat Top 14 leaders Racing 92 in their last home match but they crumbled in familiar French style at Franklin's Gardens last week and a more focused Exeter side, who fought back from 17-7 down against Glasgow last week to win 19-17, should prove too strong.

