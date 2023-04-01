Sunday's European Champions Cup predictions and rugby union tips: Underdogs may give English duo a tough time

Where to watch

Exeter v Montpellier

ITV1 & BT Sport 1, 12.30pm Sunday



Saracens v Ospreys

BT Sport 1, 3pm Sunday



Toulouse v Bulls

BT Sport Extra, 3pm Sunday

Best bet

Montpellier +6

1pt Evs bet365



Ospreys +14.5

2pts 8-11 bet365

Saracens v Ospreys predictions

Ospreys have been the surprise package of this season's Champions Cup and can at least go out on their shield against Saracens in a last-16 tie that carries extra significance for the Welsh club.

With little to play for in the United Rugby Championship and several senior members of the squad due to depart this summer as a result of Welsh rugby’s financial crisis, this could be the end an era for this Ospreys side if the 6-1 underdogs bow out on Sunday.

But having beaten Montpellier home and away, and won at Leicester in the pool stage, an Ospreys line-up featuring 11 internationals are well set for their first Champions Cup knockout tie in 13 years.

Knocking off three-time champions Saracens, who haven’t lost a league or European home game for 15 months, is a sizeable task though, especially given the hosts are able to name their strongest line-up after Owen Farrell was cleared to play.

However, the Premiership leaders haven’t been blowing teams away of late, with an average winning margin of just over eight points in their last five victories, and a handicap of two converted tries likely underestimates Ospreys.

Exeter v Montpellier predictions

The layers may be too confident of Exeter’s capabilities in their last-16 tie with French champions Montpellier, who appeal with a six-point handicap start.

The Chiefs have won 16 of their last 17 matches at Sandy Park and have put at least 40 points on Montpellier on each of their last two visits to Devon, but they were dreadful when losing to Bath last time out.

Exeter coach Rob Baxter has made several changes in response to the Bath washout for the visit of a Montpellier side who have already won once on English soil this year, beating London Irish in the pool stage.

Montpellier have named a strong starting line-up from a talented squad who underperformed in their pool matches but pose a genuine threat to Exeter’s excellent home record.

In the final round-of-16 tie, a star-studded Toulouse side are 18-point favourites to see off the Bulls, who were well beaten in both their away games in the pool stage.

