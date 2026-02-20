Wales vs Scotland Six Nations predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Wales vs Scotland date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Starts 4.40pm

Venue Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Competition Six Nations

TV Live on BBC One, S4C and Premier Sports 1

Wales and Scotland meet in Saturday's 4.40pm kick-off in the Six Nations, with Wales aiming to win for only the third time in 26 Tests and the Scots looking to build on their Calcutta Cup success over England.

Gregor Townsend's side have won the last three head-to-head meetings, but the Welsh fought back to narrow defeats in 2024 and 2025.

Wales vs Scotland betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Wales +18

2pts 11-10 general



Gabriel Hamer-Webb to score a try

1pt 3-1 Hills

Wales vs Scotland preview

Scotland were brilliant in last Saturday's superb 31-20 win over England but their fifth Calcutta Cup success in six years raised the same old questions about motivation and consistency.

With France due at Murrayfield in a fortnight, 2026 looked like a real chance for the Scots, but their Grand Slam hopes were instantly washed away in their opening 18-15 loss to Italy in rainy Rome.

What might have been if they had adapted to the conditions, and why do they continue to raise their game against England, yet flounder when facing other opposition?

Gregor Townsend's side next head to Cardiff and are aiming to avoid an upset against a Wales side on their knees.

An opening 48-7 defeat to England was followed by last week's 54-12 loss to France, but they will have pinpointed this game and March 14's visit from Italy as their most winnable fixtures when plotting their 2026 campaign.

Wales were outclassed by the brilliant Les Bleus, but there were positives, notably a huge improvement in the set-piece after they struggled to win any ball at Twickenham.

That accuracy needs to be repeated against Scotland, whose depth has been tested by injuries.

Quality replacements are available, though, with British & Irish Lions pair Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe selected for the first time this year.

Both thrive with ball in hand and while Scotland have lost six out of their following eight Six Nations fixtures after winning the Calcutta Cup, it is hard to see another slip-up.

However, they have a habit of falling off the pace against Wales. In 2024 they led 27-0 only to edge home 27-26, while last year, they went in 28-8 up at the break before the Welsh fought back, albeit to a 35-29 defeat.

The favourite's tag is one Scotland have struggled to handle and there are still areas of weakness.

As good as he is going forward, Van der Merwe has often been exposed in defence, so don't be surprised to see Wales debutant Gabriel Hamer-Webb grab a try.

The Leicester wing is excellent under the high ball and kicking to him is likely to be among the home team's preferred attacking ploys.

Key Stats for Wales vs Scotland

♦ Wales have won only two of their last 25 Tests

♦ Scotland have won their last three head-to-heads with Wales

♦ The last two meetings have been Scotland wins by one and five points

♦ Scotland have lost six out of the eight Six Nations fixtures following after a Calcutta Cup victory

Wales vs Scotland team news and predicted line-ups



Wales

Starting line-up: 15 Louis Rees-Zammit; 14 Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 13 Eddie James, 12 Joe Hawkins, 11 Josh Adams; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Tomos Williams; 1 Rhys Carre, 2 Dewi Lake (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Dafydd Jenkins, 5 Ben Carter, 6 Taine Plumtree, 7 Alex Mann, 8 Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Ryan Elias, 17 Nicky Smith, 18 Archie Griffin, 19 Freddie Thomas, 20 James Botham, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Jarrod Evans, 23 Blair Murray .

Scotland

Starting line-up: 15 Blair Kinghorn; 14 Kyle Steyn, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (c), 11 Duhan van der Merwe; 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben White; 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Nathan Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Max Williamson, 5 Scott Cummings, 6 Gregor Brown, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Grant Gilchrist, 20 Josh Bayliss, 21 George Horne, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Darcy Graham.

Wales vs Scotland betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Match winner Odds Wales 8-1 Scotland 1-12 Draw 40-1

Handicap Odds Wales +18 11-10 Scotland -18 10-11 Tie 16-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration required.

Read more:

England vs Ireland: Six Nations predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

FAQs for Wales vs Scotland

When is Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations?

KIck-off is at 4.40pm on Saturday, February 21

Where is Wales vs Scotland being played?

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is the venue. The stadium roof is set to be closed.

What is the match betting for Wales vs Scotland?

Scotland are 1-12 for victory while Wales can be backed at 8-1. The draw is 40-1 (bet365).

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.