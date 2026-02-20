England vs Ireland: Six Nations predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

England vs Ireland date, start time & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Starts 2.10pm

Venue Alllianz Stadium, Twickenham

Competition Six Nations

TV Live on ITV1 & RTE2

Grand Slam hopes are over before the halfway stage of the Six Nations for England and Ireland, and any remaining chance of a Six Nations title will be washed away for the losing team at Twickenham on Saturday.

Ireland go into the match with the biggest handicap start they have been given for a Six Nations match since 2008, and their biggest at Twickenham since 2004 when they stunned Clive Woodward's World Cup winners 19-13.

England vs Ireland betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Ireland +11

3pts Evs bet365, BoyleSports, Hills

England vs Ireland preview

Two years ago Ireland headed to Twickenham as 12-point favourites but were edged out 23-22 thanks to a last-gasp drop goal from Marcus Smith.

That was England's only win in the last six meetings with Ireland, yet on Saturday it is England who give up a double-figure handicap as the visitors look to pick up the pieces from an opening defeat to France and a scrappy home win over Italy.

Just one point separated the teams in their last meeting in England, while there were just five points in it last year in Dublin, and given the many questions that both teams have to answer, another close-fought game looks likely.

England looked real title contenders in their opening win over Wales but their 12-match winning run came to an end against Scotland at Murrayfield last week.

Clearly the hosts will expect to be more fired up having failed to hit top gear and suffered a chastening defeat in Edinburgh.

But they will also be conscious that errors and poor discipline also played a big part last week and we may well be in for a cagey contest as both teams look to keep things tight.

Ireland have struggled badly in the scrum in both of their matches and that is an area England can clearly try to exploit, while the hosts have also leaned heavily on their kicking game over the last year.

Jack Crowley is reinstated at fly-half for Ireland after Sam Prendergast had been preferred against France and Italy and again it may take time for Ireland to adjust and find some cohesion.

Rain is forecast and that adds to the feeling this may be a close encounter so Ireland look the pick with a big start.

Key stats for England vs Ireland

♦ England have won only one of their last six meetings with Ireland

♦ Ireland have been handicap winners in only one of their last nine Six Nations matches

♦ England winger Henry Arundell has scored in both of England's Six Nations matches this year, and has a total of 12 tries in 13 Tests

♦ Only one of the last seven competitive meetings between England and Ireland has reached the 50-point mark

England vs Ireland and line-ups

England

Starting line-up: 15 Freddie Steward; 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 11 Henry Arundell; 10 George Ford, 9 Alex Mitchel; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum, 6 Tom Curry, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Henry Pollock.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Bevan Rodd, 18 Trevor Davison, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Guy Pepper, 21 Sam Underhill, 22 Jack van Poortvliet, 23 Marcus Smith.

Ireland

Starting line-up: 15 Jamie Osborne; 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 James Lowe; 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Jeremy Loughman, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Nick Timoney, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Tommy O’Brien.

England vs Ireland betting odds

Match winner Odds England 2-9 Ireland 7-2 Draw 28-1

Handicap Odds England -10 Evs Scotland +10 Evs Tie 16-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

FAQs for England vs Ireland

When is England vs Ireland in the Six Nations?

Kick-off is at 2.10pm on Saturday, February 21

Where is England vs Ireland being played?

The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, is the venue

What is the match betting for England vs Ireland?

England are 2-9 favourites while Ireland are 7-2 and the draw 28-1. The handicap is set at 11 points.

