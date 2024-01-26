Saturday's rugby union predictions and Gallagher Premiership tips: Bath can take their chances on derby trip

Where to watch Bristol v Bath

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Where to watch Saracens v Exeter

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Bath

1pt 13-10 bet365, Hills

Exeter +8

1pt Evs bet365

Bristol v Bath predictions

Bristol picked up an impressive win at Sale in their most recent Premiership outing but they could be worth taking on at home to West Country rivals Bath on Saturday.

That success over the Sharks made it three wins from four in the league for Bristol, but their other two victories had come against bottom two sides Gloucester and Newcastle, and before that they had lost five in a row.

With the Six Nations just a week away, most internationals are away at training camp. But the exemption applies only to England players, so while Bath are missing scrum-half Ben Spencer plus forwards Beno Obano, Will Stuart and Sam Underhill, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who has been behind so much of his side's creative attacking play, starts.

Bath have lost their last two away matches, at Leicester and Sale, but put in two strong performances in Europe in the last two weeks, beating Top 14 leaders Racing 92 before a spirited defeat in Toulouse, while Bristol suffered defeats to the Bulls and Connacht, and the visitors could be more up to speed for this match.

Saracens v Exeter predictions

Exeter opened their season with a 65-10 thrashing of a depleted Saracens side and Sarries' England contingent including forwards Jamie George and Maro Itoje will be missing when the teams meet again in London.

The hosts will have captain and fly-half Owen Farrell in their ranks following his decision to sit out the Six Nations while Exeter are missing their England contingent, although they still have Wales captain Dafydd Jenkins and Scotland prop Alec Hepburn in their line-up.

Saracens have a strong enough team to feel they can gain revenge for that heavy defeat, but they have lost three of their last four Premiership matches and have come through a draining fortnight of European action in which they suffered a heavy defeat in Bordeaux before being pushed hard in a victory over Lyon.

Exeter have picked up wins at home to Leicester and at Bristol in the last month plus a six-point defeat to Premiership leaders Northampton, and they have the physicality and tactical nous to at least keep this close.

