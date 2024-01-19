Saturday's rugby union predictions and European Champions Cup tips: Kriel could shine as Bulls eye progress

Where to watch round four of the European Champions Cup

All matches are live on TNT Sports

Best bets

David Kriel anytime tryscorer

1pt 11-5 general



Racing -28

2pts 10-11 bet365



Stormers -9

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports



Saracens -22

1pt 6-5 Coral, Ladbrokes



Bulls v Bordeaux Begles predictions

TNT Sports Extra, 1pm Saturday

With qualification from Pool 1 sealed thanks to three wins from three games, Bordeaux look to be using their trip to the Bulls to rest some of their big guns.

That's understandable given the long journey and the adaptation required for playing at altitude in Pretoria and the Bulls, who can still secure a home knockout tie, should take advantage.

Their centre, David Kriel, is a player to watch after scoring a try in three of his team's four home matches this season and he can add another in this contest.

Harlequins v Ulster predictions

TNT Sports 2, 1pm Saturday

Ulster know a win against already-qualified Harlequins will see them progress from Pool 2 but they will need to improve on last week's crushing home defeat to Toulouse.

It was a different story for Quins, who destroyed Cardiff at the Arms Park and have selected a strong team for this sell-out encounter at the Twickenham Stoop.

Leicester v Leinster predictions

TNT Sports 1, 3.15pm Saturday

Leinster begin the round as the only team to have qualified from the Pool of Death, Pool 4, but they have still selected a high-quality matchday 23 for their trip to Leicester, with co-captain James Ryan coming back into the starting team.

They need only a point to secure a home fixture in the round of 16 and will look to exploit a Tigers side who need to claim all five.

Racing 92 v Cardiff predictions

TNT Sports 2, 3.15pm Saturday

Both Racing and Cardiff can still qualify for the next stage depending on Ulster's result.

Neither club has won a game so far in this season's competition but Cardiff's tournament-high of 145 points conceded hints that they could be in for another hiding against the former finalists.

Munster v Northampton predictions

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm Saturday

Premiership leaders Northampton have carried their domestic form onto the European stage and with their qualification from Pool 3 confirmed, the Saints know another win will secure a home game in the next round.

Munster need only a point to progress and Thomond Park will be rocking. After beating Toulon away last weekend, the two-time winners could be about to end the Saints' eight-match winning run.

Stade Francais v Stormers predictions

TNT Sports 2, 5.30pm Saturday

A bonus-point win in Paris could see the Stormers sealing a home knockout tie and their front row could punish the home side's struggling set-piece.

After three defeats, Stade know this is the final game of their Champions Cup adventure and even a vibrant Stade Jean-Bouin crowd might not be enough to save them from another sizeable reverse.

Saracens v Lyon predictions

TNT Sports 1, 8pm Saturday

Like compatriots Bordeaux, Lyon have already qualified from Pool 1 but Saracens need a win at the very least to go through.

Luckily for them, Lyon's situation means they have been able to rest some of their stars and that should open the door for Mark McCall's men to grab all five points.

