Saturday's Premiership predictions and rugby union betting tips including Bath v Leicester Tigers

Where to watch Bath v Leicester Tigers

TNT Sports 1, 3.05pm Saturday

Best bet

Bath -10

1pt 11-10 BoyleSports

Bristol -5

2.30pm Saturday

1pt 10-11 bet365

Sale

3pm Saturday

1pt 17-10 Betfair

Saturday's Premiership predictions

Scotland’s loss has been Bath’s gain, with the Scots’ early exit from the World Cup seeing the Premiership club’s new signing Finn Russell thrown straight into the action.

Rampant in bonus point wins over Newcastle and Saracens, Russell could be at it again against an underpowered Leicester side.

The Tigers are without several internationals and have been beaten by both Bristol and Sale this season.

With Finn in fine form, Bath can outclass their old foes.

Bristol also seek to continue their perfect start against Harlequins today.

The early signs suggest that the Bears have put a couple of poor seasons behind them and, although a repeat of March’s 51-26 win over Quins seems unlikely, another decent Bristol victory appeals.

Sale are another side who are two-from-two for 2023-24 and head to Exeter with a real chance of chalking up a third win on the spin.

After a record-opening win over Saracens, Exeter were naive in defeat at Harlequins and are clearly a team in transition.

Sale are also missing some big players but boast quality throughout their squad.

