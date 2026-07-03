Saturday's Nations Championship rugby union predictions, betting tips and odds: Boks to bash England again

Where to watch

Australia vs Ireland

ITV1, 11.10am

Fiji vs Wales

ITV1, 2.10pm

South Africa vs England

ITV4, 4.40pm

Argentina vs Scotland

ITV4, 8.10pm

Best bets

Ireland-Ireland double result

2pts 7-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Over 56.5 points in Fiji vs Wales

2pts 10-11 bet365, BoyleSports

South Africa -15

2pts Evs Hills

Argentina to win by one to 12 points

1pt 6-4 bet365

Dan Sheehan, seen scoring a try against Scotland in the Six Nations, captains Ireland in Australia on Saturday Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Australia vs Ireland predictions

As Ireland have worked their way up the World Rugby rankings and established themselves as an international force, Australia have been slipping in the other direction.

Last year's victory in Dublin made it five wins on the trot for Ireland against the Wallabies and that success came by a record margin of 46-19.

Australia lost all four Tests against tier-one nations last autumn following a defeat to the British & Irish Lions in the summer, and five of the Irish forwards running out in Sydney on Saturday morning played in that Test series.

It's not all negative for the hosts, as they come up against an Ireland team with a long season just finished, which in the case of Leinster, who make up 12 of the starting 15, climaxed in two draining finals.

Injuries have hit the Irish too, notably to captain Caelan Doris, prop Andrew Porter and fly-half Jack Crowley.

But bookmakers can barely split the teams in the betting and at the prices it's worth getting behind Ireland to demonstrate the gulf between the teams once again.

The Irish are narrow odds-on favourites but the betting approach could be to back them to be ahead at half-time and full-time at 13-10.

Following an opening defeat to France in this year's Six Nations, Ireland scored a try on within the first 20 minutes of their next two matches, and within six minutes of the start in the final two rounds.

Before facing the Lions last summer Australia had a warm-up match against Fiji but were still caught cold and could be in for more of the same on Saturday.

Last two meetings – Nov 2025: Ireland 46 Australia 19; Nov 2024: Ireland 22 Australia 19.

Fiji vs Wales predictions

Wales won just two matches in 2025 - both against Japan - and although they open their Nations Championship campaign against another tier-two side in Fiji, it is the Fijians who are favourites at the Cardiff City Stadium.

One of the most famous moments in Fiji's rugby history was their 38-34 victory over Wales at the 2007 Rugby World Cup, which earned them a quarter-final spot, while the Pacific islanders almost won the most recent clash in November 2024 by a more modest 24-19 scoreline.

Expansive running rugby and big scores are Fiji's forte and there is a good chance we will see more of the same on Saturday.

Often teams will aim to negate the flair and pace Fiji possess out wide by playing a tight possession-based game and denying them the space.

But that doesn't play to the strengths of Wales, who field a back three of Louis Rees-Zammit, Blair Murray and Josh Adams.

Fiji haven't played since the autumn, when they showed up well in a 34-21 defeat to France and 38-18 loss to England, and this looks set to be a more open clash.

Victory over Italy in their final Six Nations match this year will have given Wales some confidence and the four-point handicap underdogs can play their part in a lively contest.

Last two meetings – Nov 2025: Wales 19 Fiji 24; Sep 2023 (WC): Wales 32 Fiji 26.

South Africa vs England predictions

A tough run of Nations Championship fixtures begins with the toughest test of all for England - a showdown against back-to-back World Champions South Africa in Johannesburg.

These two met in the semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup and in the final prior to that, and England know all about the challenge they face in difficult conditions.

It isn't just England's football players facing a hostile crowd at high altitude this weekend. Joburg is not as far above sea level as Mexico City but the hostile Springbok crowd is as fierce and as passionate.

South Africa's success isn't hard to pick apart - a huge powerful pack, dominant set piece, relentless defence and pace out wide - and the small matter of 935 caps in their starting line-up.

England look to have selected a team to meet that challenge. Ollie Chessum moves from the second row to flanker to give more bulk in the pack and another line-out option, and there's a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench.

But England have too many questions to answer after a disastrous Six Nations and although they get a start of around 15 points on the handicap, that looks within the Springboks' reach.

South Africa have beaten England by that margin just once in the last 16 meetings - in the 2019 World Cup final. The Boks pulled away in the final 15 minutes to win that one, and the effects of altitude and the power off the South Africa bench could mean this game follows a similar pattern.

Last two meetings – Nov 2024: England 20 South Africa 29; Oct 2023 (WC): England 15 South Africa 16.

Argentina vs Scotland predictions

Honours have been pretty even between these two in the past five or so years, although Argentina have won three of their last four meetings with Scotland on home soil and are eight-point favourites for this clash in Cordoba.

The match has come too soon for Scotland fly-half Finn Russell, who missed out on Bath's playoff final with a calf injury and is still sidelined.

Tom Jordan wears the number ten shirt in a fairly strong Scotland side, who know they will face the usual physical challenge from the Pumas.

Argentina will have been together for only a short time as many of their players jet in from the Premiership and French Top 14 so the early stages could be scrappy with a lot of territorial kicking.

With home advantage proving crucial, the Pumas have enough in their ranks to win the match by a small margin.

Last two meetings – Nov 2024: Scotland 24 Argentina 33; Nov 2022: Scotland 52 Argentina 29.

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