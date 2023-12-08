Saturday's European Rugby Champions Cup predictions and match tips: Expect some high-scoring action in round one

Where to Saturday's European Champions Cup matches

There are six games on Saturday, all shown live on TNT Sports

Toulon v Exeter

TNT Sports 3, 1pm

Three-time European champions Toulon have been missing from the top table in recent years but have made a strong start to the season to sit second in the Top 14 table.

This match sets the top scorers in France and England head to head - Toulon have racked up 252 points in nine matches while the Chiefs have scored 215 in seven.

Exeter have been strong at home and struggled on their travels this season, but given their scoring power a handicap in the mid-teens might be a bit big for the hosts to cover in what looks set to be an open, high-scoring game.

Best bet

Exeter +16

1pt 10-11 BoyleSports, Hills

Bath v Ulster

TNT Sports 1, 3.15pm

Ulster go into battle in Europe following back-to-back defeats in the United Rugby Championship but they are a team who often blow hot and cold.

Last season they lost their opening European match 39-0 to Premiership side Sale, but almost pulled off a spectacular win at champions La Rochelle in round three, conceding a try in the 81st minute.

The visitors are a tempting bet with a seven-point start - only one of their seven URC matches this season has been settled by a double-figure margin and they are a tough side to break down.

Best bet

Ulster +7

1pt 10-11 general

Toulouse v Cardiff

TNT Sports 3 & S4C, 3.15pm

Toulouse have made at least the semi-finals of this tournament in the last five seasons, winning it once, and this is as tough as it gets for Cardiff.

The French side must target a big win and a handicap in the mid-20s reflects that with demanding away trips to Harlequins and Ulster either side of Christmas

Cardiff's matches in the URC this season have all been close - only one of seven has been settled by more than seven points - but this is a huge step up.

Bulls v Saracens

TNT Sports 1, 5.30pm

Match of the round comes from Pretoria, where Saracens will have to contend with temperatures in the high 20s and the effects of altitude as they take on a Bulls outfit who have come out swinging at home in the URC.

The Bulls have run up tallies of 63, 53 and 44 points in their three home games, while they also piled up 54 on Zebre in Parma.

The South African outfit won their home games in last season's tournament but both were rollercoaster affairs as they beat Lyon 42-36 and Exeter 39-28, and this may well be another high-scoring clash.

Munster v Bayonne

TNT Sports 3, 5.30pm

Old stagers Munster are handed a handicap deficit of up to 24 points as they welcome Bayonne, who are making their first appearance in the top tier of European rugby.

It promised to be a baptism of fire in the cauldron of Thomond Park for a Bayonne side who have a typically French profile - they've won all four of their home games in the Top 14 this season and lost all five away.

Munster coach Graham Rowntree has rung the changes a little, making six alterations to the side that beat Glasgow last week and bringing in three academy players to the squad, and they should still be far too strong.

Bristol v Lyon

TNT Sports 1, 8pm

Bristol snapped a five-match losing run with a 51-26 mauling of Gloucester last week, and there could be plenty of points for the Ashton Gate faithful to enjoy when Lyon visit.

Former Bears favourite Semi Radradra lines up for the visitors along with Italy winger Monty Ioane, and while Lyon are struggling in 12th place in the Top 14 this season, their European matches were all entertaining last season. While Lyon missed out on the knockout stage finishing ninth in Pool A, their matches featured 33 tries, the same number as pool winners Leinster's.

