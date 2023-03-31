Saturday's European Champions Cup predictions and rugby union tips: Munster fired up for Durban showdown

Where to watch

BT Sport from 12.30pm

Best bets

Munster +5

2pts Evs bet365

Stormers -8

2pts 10-11 general

Betting offers

Saturday's European Champions Cup predictions

The European Champions Cup round of 16 continues on Saturday with four matches featuring strong home favourites, including last year’s finalists La Rochelle and Leinster.

Sharks v Munster predictions

BT Sport 3, 12.30pm

Two-time winners Munster were stunned 38-26 at home by Glasgow last week but that shock result may ensure they are fully focused for this tough test in Durban.

The Sharks earned a home tie thanks to pool-stage wins over Bordeaux, who failed to win a match, plus a narrow home success over Harlequins, while Munster were narrowly beaten home and away by Top 14 leaders Toulouse.

The South African side have had a hit-and-miss campaign in the United Rugby Championship and a strong Munster line-up, boosted by the long-awaited return of powerful lock RG Snyman, can at least keep this close.

Stormers v Harlequins predictions

​BT Sport 3, 3pm

The action stays in South Africa as Quins face URC champions the Stormers, whose pool performances included big home wins over London Irish and Clermont.

The Cape Town outfit are eight-point favourites against a Quins side who have won just one of their last eight Premiership outings, although that was a 40-5 rout of Exeter in the Big Game at Twickenham.

It’s possible the big stage could bring out the best in Quins again but the Stormers have won all seven of their home games in the URC this season, five of them by a double-figure margin, and pushed runaway leaders Leinster all the way in a 22-22 draw in Dublin last week.

La Rochelle v Gloucester predictions

​BT Sport 3, 3pm

Gloucester started the season strongly but defeat to 14-man Newcastle last week made it just one win in 12 for the Cherry & Whites in the Premiership before their trip to European champions La Rochelle.

The French side were four from four in the pool stage, although they needed a last-gasp try to edge Ulster 7-3. They have also been beaten three times at home in the Top 14 this season but it’s hard to see anything other than a big win for La Rochelle, who are 20-point favourites.

Leinster v Ulster predictions

BT Sport 4, 5.30pm

Leinster appeared to be coasting to two titles last season only to fall at the final hurdle in Europe and the semi-finals in the URC, and they are strong favourites in both heats again.

Last week’s 22-22 draw at home to the Stormers will have acted as a wake-up call for Leinster, who trailed 17-0 at one stage.

Leinster have won both meetings with their provincial rivals in the URC this season - 20-13 in Belfast and 38-29 at home - and although injured fly-half Johnny Sexton is missing, they still have 13 of Ireland’s Grand Slam winners returning to their starting line-up. The hosts are 15-point favourites.

