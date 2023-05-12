Racing Post logo
Saracens v Northampton predictions and rugby union tips: Sarries ready to edge their way into final

Free rugby tips, best bets and analysis for Saracens v Northampton at StoneX Stadium in the Premiership semi-final on Saturday

Saracens beat Northampton 45-39 at home this season
Saracens beat Northampton 45-39 at home this seasonCredit: Henry Browne

Where to watch Saracens v Northampton

BT Sport, 3.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Saracens to win by one to 12 points
1pt 8-5 bet365

Saracens v Northampton preview 

Saracens were pipped 15-12 by Leicester in last year's Premiership final and are 6-5 favourites to win their first title since 2019 as they kick off the playoffs with a home semi-final against Northampton.

The teams met just last month when Northampton ran out 38-29 winners at home, but runaway table-toppers Sarries had already started easing down by that point and only four players from their starting line-up that day are named for this clash.

Saracens have lost just five matches this season, but four of those defeats have been their last four away games culminating in a 61-29 loss at Bath last weekend, again with a largely second-string side.

Sarries should be well rested for this one and are ten-point favourites back on home ground, where they are unbeaten in their last 15 Premiership games, a run stretching back to January 2022.

Northampton have won six of their last eight matches but have triumphed on the road just twice all season - a one-point success at arch-rivals Leicester in January and a 66-5 mauling of bottom side Newcastle in their final fixture.

The Saints have topped the tryscoring charts this season with 84 but remarkably have shipped even more - only Newcastle have conceded more than Northampton's tally of 86.

When these teams met at the StoneX in November they shared 11 tries as Saracens won 45-39, but in knockout rugby defences come to the fore and Sarries are past masters at showing their clinical edge.

Ten of their 15 victories have come by a margin of one to 12 points and a similar outcome looks worth backing.

Graham WoodsRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 15:13, 12 May 2023
