Sale vs Leicester: Premiership rugby union predictions, team news, betting tips and odds

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Sale vs Leicester date, start time & TV info

Date Sunday, May 17

Starts 3pm

Venue CorpAcq Stadium, Salford

Competition Premiership

TV Live on TNT Sports 1

There are just two more rounds to go in the Premiership's regular season after this weekend, so this trip to Sale is big chance for the Leicester Tigers to consolidate their place in the playoff berths.

Hosts Sale have nothing to play for and have won only four games for but they can be obdurate opponents and there is plenty of room for twists and turns in the final run-in.

Sale vs Leicester betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Leicester -7

2pts 10-11 bet365

Sale vs Leicester preview

Northampton's extraordinary 94-33 win over Bristol on Friday night has made Leicester’s position in the playoff places a little more secure and they can take another step towards the semi-finals at Sale on Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers have lost just one of seven Premiership matches since the turn of the year – a four-point defeat at Saracens – and have shown a much more clinical edge, picking up bonus points in all of those victories while running in a total of 36 tries.

Coach Geoff Parling sticks with the same starting line-up that downed leaders ­Northampton so impressively 41-17 last time out so there is plenty of cohesion and continuity to the side as they aim to peak at the right time.

Sale have had a poor season and have picked up just four wins – all against teams below them in the table at the start of round 16 – and ten of their 11 defeats have come by a double-figure margin.

The Sharks are boosted by the return of England ­internationals Tom Curry and Raffi Quirke to their side but that may not be enough to hold off the fierce Tigers.

Want more top sports betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Read more:

​Saracens vs Gloucester best bets: Sarries on the playoff trail

FAQs for Sale vs Leicester

When is Sale vs Leicester in the Premiership?

Kick-off is at 3pm on Sunday, May 17

Where is Sale vs Leicester being played?

The CorpAcq Stadium in Salford is the venue.

What is the match betting for Sale vs Leicester?

Leicester are 4-9 favourites while Sale are 9-4 shots and the draw is 25-1.

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